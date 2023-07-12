Stalin seeks 10,000 MT of wheat, tur dal per month from Centre

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public distribution, Piyush Goyal requesting him to allocate 10,000 MT of wheat and tur dal each, per month to control the spiraling prices.

The Chief Minister in his letter informed the Union minister that these would be sold through cooperatives societies to prevent the rise in prices of commodities in open market.

He also called upon the Union government to expedite its efforts to import these products as a shortage in domestic production was predicted.