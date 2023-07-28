Next meeting of I.N.D.I.A alliance on August 25-26 in Mumbai

The third meeting of the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance – a mega front of 26 opposition parties - will be held in Mumbai on August 25-26, sources said.

The meeting will be hosted by the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar wherein names for the coordination committee and other panels will be decided.

Quoting sources, the Deccan Herald claimed that a joint rally may be organized after the meeting. However, a final decision will be taken after the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.