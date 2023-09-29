37,599 Ganesh idols immersed by 3 am on Friday: BMC

As the 10-day-long Ganesh festival drew to a close on Thursday, 28 September thousands of idols of the elephant-headed god were immersed in water bodies, including artificial ponds, in Mumbai in the presence of a sea of devotees.

The city’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja idol, whose procession started at 11.30 am on Thursday, was immersed around 9.15 am on Friday, 29 September, said officials.

More than 37,599 idols were immersed across the city till 3 am on Friday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A 16-year-old boy drowned in the sea off the Juhu beach on Thursday evening.

Amid the beating of drums and chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’, various Ganesh mandals in the city started processions on Thursday to immerse the idols of the deity, marking the culmination of the 10-day festival.