38 'unapproved' buildings in Azam Khan owned university to be demolished

Bulldozers are set to roll in Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, owned by former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, following a demolition order issued by the Rampur Development Authority. The order has come after 38 buildings the campus were classified as illegal constructions.

Rampur district magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said the move is in continuation of the action being taken against illegal construction in the district. An inquiry into the construction of the university was initiated based on a report by the regional junior engineer and a notice was issued to the university management, directing them to present their case. The university administration filed its response on 8 July and a personal hearing took place on July 15, attended by officials and legal representatives from the university and the development authority.

During the hearing, the university argued that village Singankheda village—where the university is located—was not part of the Rampur Development Authority’s development zone prior to 27 September 2024. Therefore, there was no requirement to obtain map approval from the development authority. The university contended that the constructions were completed long ago and could not be deemed illegal based on current regulations. These arguments were rejected by the RDA.

The order stated that even though Singankheda village was included in the development zone at a later date, obtaining map approval from the competent authority was mandatory at the time of construction. Records obtained from the Rampur zila panchayat during the inquiry revealed that only the maps for the medical college building and academic block had been approved. There was no valid approval for the remaining 38 buildings, the DM said.

According to Dwivedi, the RDA has noted in its order that the university management was itself aware of the requirement for construction approval; indeed, it had previously obtained permission from the zila panchayat for two buildings. Despite this, other buildings were constructed without approval. The authority deemed this a violation of regulations and stated that action could be taken against such constructions under Section 59 of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, even if the area was subsequently brought within the RDA's jurisdiction.

In a related development, the Public Works Department has declared the three km four-lane road passing through the 450 acre campus as a public road and erected signboards at the main gate stating that it is open for public use.