Limits of injustice: Akhilesh after Azam Khan, son convicted in PAN card case

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday denounced the conviction of senior leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam in a PAN-card forgery case, accusing the BJP of unleashing “injustice and oppression” in the “arrogance of power”.

In a post on X, Yadav wrote in Hindi: 'Those who cross all limits of injustice and oppression in the arrogance of power eventually fall into the grip of nature's verdict and meet a bad end. Everyone is watching everything.'

Yadav’s comments came within hours of the special MP/MLA court in Rampur sentencing both father and son to seven years’ imprisonment for obtaining two PAN cards carrying different dates of birth — a case registered in 2019 that the SP has long maintained was politically motivated.

Earlier in the day, special magistrate Shobhit Bansal pronounced Azam Khan and Abdullah guilty after scrutinising documentary evidence and witness testimonies. According to the prosecution, Abdullah already had a PAN card showing 1 January 1993 as his date of birth — a date consistent with his school records, his high school certificate and the bank account he operated. The court found that he then procured another PAN card with a different birth date and submitted it in official records.

The case, filed by BJP leader Akash Saxena at Rampur’s Civil Lines police station, invoked multiple IPC sections including 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using forged document), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).