4 arrested over burglary at high court judge's house in Delhi

It was officially learnt that the accused used sophisticated mechanisms to enter the said house.



Instead of heavy material that could have been used to break open the doors, the burglars, rather used scissors and screwdrivers.



The accused did recce in the area and tried to observe the abandoned and closed houses. After that, they used to come during night time to check whether the light of the house was on or not.



"They portrayed themselves as electricians and plumbers and rang doorbells of the targeted suspected closed houses. If nobody came, then they targeted that house," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.