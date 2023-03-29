4 BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly; AAP MLAs hit out at L-G over Indraprastha college incident

AAP MLAs on Wednesday raised the issue of men harassing students at DU's Indraprastha College for Women during a fest in the Delhi Assembly and blamed the Lieutenant Governor for "poor law and order situation" in the national capital.



Meanwhile, four BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly following arguments with Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on the issues to be taken up for discussion in the House.



AAP MLA Bhavna Gaur raised the matter of women security and law and order in the national capital in view of the recent incident at Delhi University's Indraprastha College for Women where several men scaled the college walls and harassed students.



The BJP members, however, wanted a discussion on the issue of corruption, including the now-repealed excise policy, but the Speaker did not allow it, saying it had already been discussed.