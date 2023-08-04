4 dead, 12 missing after flashfloods on Kedarnath Yatra route

Four people died and 12 were missing after a flash flood in a rainfed waterfall swept away three shops near Daat Puliya near Gaurikund on the way to Kedarnath, officials said on Friday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the Disaster Control room at the secretariat here to take stock of the situation. He instructed them to speed up the ongoing relief and rescue work there.

He said an alert should be issued at all the places where there is a threat of flood due to an increase in the water levels of rivers and streams and directed officials to evacuate people living in landslide-prone areas.

Four bodies have been retrieved and the search for the missing people is underway, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar told reporters.

A family of 'dandi-kandi' (palanquin) operators from Nepal who ferry pilgrims to the Himalayan temple was among those who are missing.