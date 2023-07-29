Uttarakhand: The crores in the river

The monsoon was approaching. Excessive rains were becoming a regular event every year. The rivers of Uttarakhand, long battered by humans, were lying low, waiting to hit back with flash floods. The state government should naturally have been worried about safeguarding people from the blowbacks of nature.

On 18 February, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union environment and forest minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi. What Dhami wanted was urgent permission to continue mining the rivers flowing through the state’s hills and forests, as permissions had already expired in January and the temporary extension was due to expire at the end of February.

What tempted the Uttarakhand government were profits from the sale of dug-up minerals, sand and stones, no matter its environmental costs. According to official records from 2016, the state made Rs 100 crore annually from mining just one of the four rivers that flow through the state. The value seven years later is probably much higher.

Five days after the meeting, the state government was granted permission, sidestepping critical legal requirements to conserve forests and protect rivers, as documents accessed by the Reporters’ Collective reveal.

One of the four rivers is Gaula, which is a lifeline for the state’s populous and commercially prosperous city of Haldwani.

The river, however, is dying. During the lean season, much of its length resembles a shallow and sometimes bone-dry nullah due to deforestation, excessive mining and pollution. The river had flooded in October 2021, leading to the collapse of a bridge and loss of agricultural lands. Between December 2020 and March 2022, three people also died by drowning in mining pits in the river.

The permission to mine was granted overlooking the errant miner’s history of flouting multiple norms as it dredged and dug up boulders, sand, gravel and minerals from the rivers over the past decade.

The Union government also went against multiple guidelines and court orders by giving in to the state’s greed to earn more from the river.