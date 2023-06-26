The hills are alive again — with monsoon danger!

The onrush of the south-west monsoons in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy has certainly cooled things off considerably at peak summer; but the rains lashing the Himalayan hillsides have — as per usual — precipitated landslides.

Jammu and Kashmir traffic police alerted travellers to blockage of National Highway 44 this morning, at 6 am on 26 June, due to shooting stones at Mehar on the Jammu–Srinagar route.

The 250 km Jammu–Srinagar Highway (NH44) is the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir to the rest of India, and brings truckloads of fruit to the plains as well as allowing essential supplies to be moved uphill from other states.

The police issued an advisory to drivers to avoid the route until restoration work is completed.