2 dead as heavy monsoon rain lashes U'khand, CM urges Char Dham yatris to exercise caution

Two people were killed in rain-related incidents as heavy rains lashed various parts of Uttarakhand on Sunday amid an 'orange alert' issued by the Met office for several districts.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the disaster control room here to review the situation and advised Char Dham pilgrims to proceed on their journey only after taking a weather update. The weather office has forecast intense spells of rain at isolated places in Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri districts on Sunday. "I appeal to the devotees that in case the weather turns bad, they should stop their yatra and follow the forecast of the Meteorological department," he said.

Incessant rain triggered landslides, blocking a number of roads, while the water level has risen in several rivers, including the Ganga.