Monsoon report: It's really cloudy and raining all over!

On Sunday, 25 June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted in its weather forecast that the onset of the south-west monsoon has almost covered the central and northern parts of the Arabian Sea and the northern Arabian Sea, which means Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other northern Indian states shall experience rainfall.

The IMD stated, "The south-west monsoon has further advanced into [the] remaining parts of [the] central Arabian Sea, some parts of [the] north Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana, remaining parts of Uttarakhand and most parts of Himachal Pradesh and some more parts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh."

The map shared alongside the Twitter post shows a grey cover over all but the north-western corner of the country.