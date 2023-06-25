Monsoon report: It's really cloudy and raining all over!
For once, the SW monsoons have synchronised to cover all but the NW corner of India, with IMD forecasting heavy rainfall in most states
On Sunday, 25 June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted in its weather forecast that the onset of the south-west monsoon has almost covered the central and northern parts of the Arabian Sea and the northern Arabian Sea, which means Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other northern Indian states shall experience rainfall.
The IMD stated, "The south-west monsoon has further advanced into [the] remaining parts of [the] central Arabian Sea, some parts of [the] north Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana, remaining parts of Uttarakhand and most parts of Himachal Pradesh and some more parts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh."
The map shared alongside the Twitter post shows a grey cover over all but the north-western corner of the country.
The IMD says the conditions are ripe in these states for the advancing south-west monsoon. The latest forecast included predictions for the monsoonto reach the remaining parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir too.
In Maharashtra, the IMD has already issued an Orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places) and a Yellow alert (heavy rainfall in isolated places) in several districts.
Delhi NCR and Mumbai have already been lashed by rain in the early hours of the morning and overnight.
Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya tweeted, "A very rare #Monsoon onset in #India's national capital #Delhi and financial capital #Mumbai at the same time on 25th June, 2023. Official observatory Santacruz recorded 176mm while Delhi's Safdarjung 48mm in the past 24 hours." Dahiya is the founder of a self-funded Indian weather forecasting organisation, Live Weather.
The IMD report shows that the next five days should see rainfall in most of the north Indian states.
