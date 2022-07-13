4 dead as under-construction railway underpass collapses in Dhanbad

Four workers were killed after an under-construction railway underpass caved in in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night near Chhatakuli village under Baliapur police station, around 13.4 km from Dhanbad district headquarters.

Six workers engaged by a private contractor were working at the under-construction underpass between Pradhankanta and Sindri rail section.