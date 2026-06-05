4 killed as dust storms, thunderstorms wreak havoc across Rajasthan

At least four people, including a woman, were killed and several houses were damaged in separate incidents across Rajasthan as dust storms and thunderstorms swept through parts of the state over the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday, 5 June.

The fatalities were reported from Dholpur, Bharatpur and Bhilwara districts, where strong winds led to wall collapses and flying debris.

In Bikaner, the roof of a government school collapsed during the storm. However, no casualties were reported as the school was closed for holidays, officials said.

In Jhorol village of Bharatpur district, 55-year-old Indra Devi died after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed during a late-night storm. Her differently abled son sustained injuries in the incident.

Officials said the two were sitting near the wall when it gave way under the impact of the strong winds.

In Bhilwara district's Bijolia area, 45-year-old Devilal Dhakad was killed after an iron sheet, blown loose by the storm, struck him on the neck while he was drinking water inside his house.

In another incident, two brothers — Ramphool Singh and Samay Singh of Bharatpur district — died in Dholpur's Baseri area when a wall they had taken shelter beside collapsed during strong winds. The brothers were returning home after grazing goats when the incident occurred. They were taken to hospital but later succumbed to their injuries, officials said.