Dust storm kills folk artist, 2 children in Rajasthan; solar parks, power network hit
Hundreds of electricity poles damaged, nearly 700 solar panels uprooted as powerful storm batters Jaisalmer, Barmer and Phalodi
A powerful dust storm accompanied by rain swept across western Rajasthan on Monday night, killing a young folk artist and two children, injuring several others and causing extensive damage to electricity and solar power infrastructure across Jaisalmer, Barmer and Phalodi districts.
The storm uprooted hundreds of electricity poles, damaged solar installations, flattened tin sheds, blocked roads and disrupted power supply in large parts of the affected districts, officials said.
Among the victims was 25-year-old folk artist Swaroop Khan, who died after a concrete wall collapsed during a cultural performance at a desert resort in Jaisalmer's Sam tourist area.
Swaroop Khan, a resident of Barisiyala village and a member of the Manganiyar community of traditional musicians, suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. Three other performers, including two women dancers, were injured and later referred to Jodhpur for specialised treatment.
Resort owner Baroch Khan said around 40 tourists were attending the programme when strong winds forced organisers to halt the performance and move visitors to safer locations. Shortly afterwards, a concrete wall behind the open-air stage collapsed on the performers.
Major power disruption in Jaisalmer
Jaisalmer Collector Anupama Jorwal said the storm caused widespread disruption to the district's power network, including the collapse of an electricity transmission tower. Restoration work has begun, though rebuilding the tower could take around four days.
The storm damaged power infrastructure across the district, leaving around 150 villages in the Sam and Khuiyala regions without electricity for several hours. Several transformers were damaged, while 33 KV and 11 KV transmission lines snapped at multiple locations. Supply was also disrupted in Fatehgarh and nearby villages including Bhakharani, Sumaliyai and Rama.
Jorwal said there are 177 resorts operating in and around the Sam area and officials have been directed to ensure compliance with safety norms and tourist protection measures.
Two children killed in Barmer
In Barmer district, two children died in separate incidents after walls collapsed during the storm in Sabri Nagar village under Bola gram panchayat. Police identified the victims as eight-year-old Khagendra and four-year-old Khumanaram. Both were trapped under debris after walls of their homes collapsed due to strong winds and rain.
Several others were injured across the district. In Paboosariya village, a father and son were trapped under debris after a tin-shed room collapsed, while a woman was injured when an iron angle struck her as she ran for safety. Two youths were also injured by flying debris.
The storm affected Ramsar, Chauhtan, Gadraroad, Baytu and several border villages, with roads blocked by fallen trees, electric poles and snapped wires. Commercial establishments also suffered damage as tin sheds and roadside structures were blown away.
Solar infrastructure damaged
In Phalodi district, the storm damaged infrastructure around the Bhadla Solar Park, one of India's largest solar energy hubs. Phalodi Collector Ankit Kumar Singh said a 300-MW facility operated by Acme Solar Holdings Ltd suffered damage, though no major destruction was reported across the entire solar park.
Officials said nearly 700 solar panels were uprooted and around 800 electricity distribution poles damaged. Solar installations in Baap, Kanasar, Nikh, Badi Did, Denok and Aau areas were also affected. Projects established under the PM Kusum scheme on private agricultural land suffered damage as well.
Authorities said repair work was underway across the affected districts, but full restoration of power supply in some rural areas could take between 24 and 48 hours because of the scale of the damage.
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