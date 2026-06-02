Dust storm kills folk artist, 2 children in Rajasthan; solar parks, power network hit

A powerful dust storm accompanied by rain swept across western Rajasthan on Monday night, killing a young folk artist and two children, injuring several others and causing extensive damage to electricity and solar power infrastructure across Jaisalmer, Barmer and Phalodi districts.

The storm uprooted hundreds of electricity poles, damaged solar installations, flattened tin sheds, blocked roads and disrupted power supply in large parts of the affected districts, officials said.

Among the victims was 25-year-old folk artist Swaroop Khan, who died after a concrete wall collapsed during a cultural performance at a desert resort in Jaisalmer's Sam tourist area.

Swaroop Khan, a resident of Barisiyala village and a member of the Manganiyar community of traditional musicians, suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. Three other performers, including two women dancers, were injured and later referred to Jodhpur for specialised treatment.

Resort owner Baroch Khan said around 40 tourists were attending the programme when strong winds forced organisers to halt the performance and move visitors to safer locations. Shortly afterwards, a concrete wall behind the open-air stage collapsed on the performers.

Major power disruption in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer Collector Anupama Jorwal said the storm caused widespread disruption to the district's power network, including the collapse of an electricity transmission tower. Restoration work has begun, though rebuilding the tower could take around four days.

The storm damaged power infrastructure across the district, leaving around 150 villages in the Sam and Khuiyala regions without electricity for several hours. Several transformers were damaged, while 33 KV and 11 KV transmission lines snapped at multiple locations. Supply was also disrupted in Fatehgarh and nearby villages including Bhakharani, Sumaliyai and Rama.