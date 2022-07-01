4 more Sri Lankan Tamil refugees arrive in TN's Dhanushkodi

The state government officials who are in charge of the Mandapam refugee camp for Sri Lankan Tamils told IANS that the space in the camp is getting filled up fast and that a new camp has to be established.



It is to be noted that Tamil Nadu has more than 1, 50,00 refugees following the civil war in the island nation, and the present migration is considered minuscule when compared to the earlier one.



With the refugees arriving slowly but steadily to the shores of Tamil Nadu, the government is contemplating for a new camp not far away from Mandapam with more space.