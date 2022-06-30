TN govt to amend motor vehicle rules to install cameras, sensors in school buses

In another tragic incident that took place on March 28, 2022, an eight-year-old boy died after he was run over by a school bus inside the school campus where he studied. The accident happened when the driver was reversing the vehicle.



The second standard student, Theeksheth was dropped by the school bus inside the campus at 8.30 am on March 28. While walking to the classroom, the boy remembered that he had forgotten his school bag and walked back to the vehicle. The driver, Poongavanam, did not notice the boy was reversing the vehicle and fatally knocked down the boy. The bus did not have an assistant nor did it have a sensor or a camera that would have alerted the driver of the presence of the boy.



These incidents have led the state government to take steps for installing cameras and sensors in school buses.