4 officers promoted to CCIT grade
The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the promotions of four officers -- to the grade of Chief Commissioner of Income Tax in the Indian Revenue Service in Level 16 for the year 2021
The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the promotions of four officers -- to the grade of Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCIT) in the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) in Level 16 in the pay matrix for the panel year 2021 (Supplementary Panel) following the proposal of the Department of Expenditure.
According to the order issued by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet under the Department of Personnel and Training recently, the four officers are Naresh Kumar Baldolia, Raj Tondon, Jahanzeb Akhter and Prabodh Seth. The order will be effective from the date of assumptions of the charge of the post and until further order.
The ACC also issued another notification of 39 officers of the Indian Revenue Services (Income Tax) for the promotion to the grade of the Chief Commissioner in the pay matrix for the panel year 2022 with effect from the date of assumption of the post till further order.
The DoPT notification also said that the six officers of the Indian Revenue Services (Income Tax) are in the extended panel to be operated in the event the officer(s) included in the regular or extended panel are not available for promotion due to being away on deputation or retirement during the vacancy year.
Since the recommendation of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) in respect of these officers has been kept in 'sealed covers', the promotion of the junior-most officers would be on 'ad hoc' basis till the sealed cover cases pending against them are finalised, or subsequent regular vacancies in the grade arise, whichever is earlier, the ACC notification added.
