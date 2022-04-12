4 officers promoted to CCIT grade

The ACC also issued another notification of 39 officers of the Indian Revenue Services (Income Tax) for the promotion to the grade of the Chief Commissioner in the pay matrix for the panel year 2022 with effect from the date of assumption of the post till further order.



The DoPT notification also said that the six officers of the Indian Revenue Services (Income Tax) are in the extended panel to be operated in the event the officer(s) included in the regular or extended panel are not available for promotion due to being away on deputation or retirement during the vacancy year.