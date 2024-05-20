40 Bangladeshi MLAs remark: Congress leader seeks ECI action against Assam CM

Rakibul Hussain, senior Congress leader in Assam and MLA from the Samaguri Assembly seat, has launched a sharp attack on senior BJP leader and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his controversial "40 Bangladeshi MLAs in Assam" remark.

"It is very unfortunate that despite holding an important constitutional post like the chief minister of a state, Himanta Biswa Sarma has been saying unconstitutional things at election rallies just to get some votes," Hussain told reporters in Guwahati on Monday, 20 May.

He criticised Himanta Biswa Sarma and demanded action against him by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Congress leader said, "ECI must take suo moto action against Himanta Biswa Sarma for his unacceptable comments against the people of Assam."

Earlier, the Assam CM during an interaction with the media at Ranchi said that Bangladeshi infiltrators made up a population of 1.25 crore in Assam and that resulted in 40 MLAs in the 126-member legislative Assembly in the state.