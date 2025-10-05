40 killed in landslides, floods triggered by downpour in Nepal

Elsewhere, one fatality each was reported from Panchthar, Khotang, and Udayapur districts, where victims were either buried by landslides or washed away by surging floodwaters.

At least five people are missing, including four in Rasuwa district who were swept away by flood currents and one in Panchthar believed to be trapped under debris from a landslide.

Rescue efforts are being led by teams from the Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force, who have been deployed across affected areas. Using helicopters, authorities managed to rescue four people — including a pregnant woman — from Ilam and airlifted them to Dharan Municipality for treatment.

In a separate incident, three people were struck and killed by lightning in Rautahat district on Sunday morning, while seven others were injured in lightning strikes reported from Bhojpur, Khotang, and Makawanpur districts, police said.

Officials have described the current monsoon activity as “severe and widespread”, affecting five of Nepal’s seven provinces — Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini.

Amid fears of further landslides, Nepalese authorities have restricted vehicular movement into and out of Kathmandu Valley until Monday. The NDRRMA issued a notice warning of heightened risks and banned long-route travel unless in emergencies. A red alert was also declared for areas surrounding the Bagmati and East Rapti rivers, citing possible flash floods.

Continuous rainfall has been reported across the country since Friday night, disrupting daily life and inundating low-lying areas. In addition, domestic flights from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) have been suspended due to poor visibility and adverse weather.

“TIA operations remain halted until further notice for safety reasons,” said Hansa Raj Pande, General Manager of the airport, confirming flight suspensions between Kathmandu, Bharatpur, Janakpur, Bhadrapur, Pokhara, and Tumlingtar.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, as fears grow over more rainfall and potential secondary disasters in the already fragile hilly terrain.

With PTI inputs