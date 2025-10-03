Heavy rain triggers floods in Vamsadhara, Nagavali in north coastal Andhra

Torrential rains associated with the cyclonic storm that crossed the Odisha coast early on Friday, 3 September, have triggered floods in the Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers, inundating low-lying areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre stated that the storm crossed the coast near Gopalpur, Odisha, and is expected to move north-northwest across interior Odisha, gradually weakening into a well-marked low-pressure system within the next 12 hours. Heavy rainfall is likely to persist over north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The meteorological department has issued a red alert for Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram districts, and Yanam, where heavy to very heavy rains, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall, are expected. These areas could see more than 20 cm of rainfall, heightening the risk of flash floods.

Due to rainfall in Odisha, rivers in north coastal Andhra Pradesh are in spate. Massive inflows into the Vamsadhara river have submerged villages and agricultural fields in Srikakulam district. A second flood warning has been issued at Gotta Barrage, where inflow and outflow stood at 80,844 cusecs on Friday morning.