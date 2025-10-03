Heavy rain triggers floods in Vamsadhara, Nagavali in north coastal Andhra
Massive inflows into the Vamsadhara river have submerged villages and agricultural fields in Srikakulam district
Torrential rains associated with the cyclonic storm that crossed the Odisha coast early on Friday, 3 September, have triggered floods in the Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers, inundating low-lying areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh.
The Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre stated that the storm crossed the coast near Gopalpur, Odisha, and is expected to move north-northwest across interior Odisha, gradually weakening into a well-marked low-pressure system within the next 12 hours. Heavy rainfall is likely to persist over north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.
The meteorological department has issued a red alert for Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram districts, and Yanam, where heavy to very heavy rains, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall, are expected. These areas could see more than 20 cm of rainfall, heightening the risk of flash floods.
Due to rainfall in Odisha, rivers in north coastal Andhra Pradesh are in spate. Massive inflows into the Vamsadhara river have submerged villages and agricultural fields in Srikakulam district. A second flood warning has been issued at Gotta Barrage, where inflow and outflow stood at 80,844 cusecs on Friday morning.
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has alerted residents in the affected districts. APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain urged people living along river basins to take appropriate precautions.
Tragically, a couple was killed in Srikakulam district early on Friday when a wall collapsed in Savarabattur village, Mandasa mandal. The deceased were identified as Savara Budiya (58) and Rupamma (60).
Agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu, who hails from Srikakulam, reviewed the flood situation and instructed officials to remain vigilant. He spoke to the District Collector and Superintendent of Police to closely monitor the affected areas.
Earlier, chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conducted a video conference with the collectors of the north coastal Andhra districts from Amaravati. He inquired about the situation and directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply, while keeping residents informed about potential floods.
The chief minister emphasised the importance of preparedness and emergency services, instructing authorities to provide essential support via a round-the-clock control room as heavy rains and gusty winds continue to batter the region.
With IANS inputs