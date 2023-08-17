400 companies, Rs 8000 cr: Gujarat govt to initiate tender process soon for Jambusar's mega drug park

The anticipated bulk drug park in Jambusar is set to witness accelerated progress, with the Gujarat government gearing up to initiate the tender process for the park's communal facilities and the allotment of land to companies in the near future.

Spanning a sprawling 2,000 acres, this upcoming park is poised to play a pivotal role in expediting the domestic production of critical Key Starting Materials (KSMs), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), and pharmaceutical intermediates -- commodities that are currently imported from China. The Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) envisions the park as a potential home for around 400 companies, attracting investments exceeding Rs 8,000 crore.