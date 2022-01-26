41 accused of human trafficking, flesh trade get 10-14 years imprisonment

It is alleged that these accused persons, while taking advantage of the poverty and other compulsions of girl children, used to entice them away from their native places. Thereafter, they used to sell them in the red-light area of Meerganj, where they were ultimately forced into flesh trade.



Some social organisations and activists had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) before the high court, which directed the authorities concerned to take appropriate steps to remove the illegal flesh trade and human trafficking going on in the heart of the city.



Acting on the direction of the high court, the district administration and the police department launched a massive 'operation freedom' on Labour Day on May 1, 2016 and several girls, many of whom were minors, were rescued from the brothel.



During the operation, as many as 48 persons were arrested and a criminal case was registered against them.