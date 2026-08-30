41 countries, 135 movies: Kashmir set to host its first international film festival

Jammu and Kashmir is set to host its first international film festival next month, bringing together 135 films from 41 countries as the Union Territory seeks to revive its longstanding association with cinema and position the Valley as a global destination for filmmaking and cultural exchange.

Titled ‘Rang-e-Cinema’, the festival will be organised by the J&K government's Information and Public Relations department from September 7 to 10.

The festival is intended to create opportunities for local filmmakers, attract national and international productions, promote film tourism and strengthen Jammu and Kashmir's presence on the global cinematic map.

The Valley has had a long relationship with Indian cinema, with films such as Kashmir Ki Kali in the 1960s, Kabhi Kabhie in the 1970s, and more recent productions including Highway and Raazi being shot against its landscape.

135 films shortlisted from 1,100 entries

The organisers said they received more than 1,100 submissions from over 80 countries for the inaugural festival.

Of these, 135 films from 41 countries have been shortlisted.

India has the largest representation with 64 films, while France has 13 entries and Iran eight. Films from Türkiye, Germany, Russia, Sweden, Spain, Brazil, Qatar, Argentina, the US, South Korea, Colombia and Taiwan are also set to feature.

The screenings will be held at multiple venues, including the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre and INOX PVR in Srinagar, Waves Cinema in Jammu and the Gulmarg health resort.