Mehbooba urges US envoy to withdraw top travel advisory against Kashmir

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday urged US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor to review and withdraw the highest-level US travel advisory against visiting Kashmir, saying it was affecting a region where thousands of families depend on tourism.

Gor arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, his first visit to the region since taking charge as US ambassador earlier this year. During his visit, he met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and described Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India”. He also indicated that the US travel advisory “should be downgraded” in view of improved security in the region.

Mufti made her appeal in a post on X, saying the advisory was more than a warning for Kashmir because of the number of livelihoods dependent on tourism.

“The least the US Ambassador Sergio Gor @USAmbIndia can do is review and withdraw the highest level travel advisory against visiting Kashmir,” she said.

“For Kashmir, where thousands of families depend on tourism, the travel advisory is more than a warning, it is a wall between Kashmir and the world,” Mufti said.

She said withdrawing the advisory would “send a powerful message of confidence”, help bring international tourists back and provide relief to families whose livelihoods depend on the tourism sector.