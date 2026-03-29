Mehbooba Mufti backs CBI probe into BSF jawan’s death in NCB custody
Family alleges custodial assault; NCB says death due to cardiac events during treatment
Mehbooba Mufti on 29 March supported a family’s demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan in Punjab following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug-related case.
BSF constable Jaswinder Singh was detained on 3 March for questioning in connection with alleged drug trafficking. He died on 20 March in Amritsar.
According to the family, Singh was subjected to custodial assault, which led to his death.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), however, rejected the allegation and said the jawan suffered two cardiac events and died during treatment at a hospital in Amritsar.
“The family wants a CBI inquiry into the circumstances leading to Singh’s death. He was an innocent person who had been framed for drug peddling,” Mufti said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) event in Kathua district.
Backing the demand for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), she said allegations of drug-related offences did not justify custodial violence.
Mufti also referred to a previous case, stating that a man identified as Pervez Ahmad had died in Jammu’s Nikki Tawi area in July last year after being accused in a drug-related case.
“This is wrong, it should not happen,” she said.
No further official comment was immediately available from authorities on the demand for a CBI probe.
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