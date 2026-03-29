Mehbooba Mufti backs CBI probe into BSF jawan’s death in NCB custody

Mehbooba Mufti on 29 March supported a family’s demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan in Punjab following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug-related case.

BSF constable Jaswinder Singh was detained on 3 March for questioning in connection with alleged drug trafficking. He died on 20 March in Amritsar.

According to the family, Singh was subjected to custodial assault, which led to his death.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), however, rejected the allegation and said the jawan suffered two cardiac events and died during treatment at a hospital in Amritsar.