Modi’s Israel visit not in line with Gandhi’s India: Mehbooba Mufti
PDP chief criticises outreach to Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for early panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday criticised Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel, saying it was against India’s traditional policy and “not a good sign for Gandhi’s India”, while also raising concerns over local governance issues in Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking to reporters in Anantnag, Mufti targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said, “I think our country's policy is against it. Today, the whole world opposes Israel PM Netanyahu. The International Criminal Court has indicted him. He does not visit many countries for fear of arrest. Modi, who represents 140 crore people, goes there and hugs a criminal, meets and talks to him, I think, it is not a good sign for our country, for Gandhi's India.”
Her remarks came amid Modi’s ongoing Israel visit, which has triggered political reactions from several opposition leaders.
On local governance, the PDP chief said panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir should be conducted soon as people at the grassroots level were facing multiple challenges.
“People believed that after the government was formed, their difficulties would be resolved, but they are not being addressed. So, Panchayat elections should take place, and I request the people not to see a party, but elect good persons so that they serve them tomorrow,” she said.
Mufti also commented on a recent Anti-Corruption Bureau action involving a relative of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chowdhary. Referring to the raid, she said, “The raid on the brother of the deputy CM makes it clear on whose backing the brother does everything.”
“You should ask this question to the deputy CM,” the PDP leader added when asked about the matter.
The remarks mark another political flashpoint over foreign policy and domestic issues, with Mufti reiterating her party’s stance on India’s diplomatic engagements while pressing for local electoral processes in Jammu and Kashmir.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines