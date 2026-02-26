Modi’s Israel visit not in line with Gandhi’s India: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday criticised Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel, saying it was against India’s traditional policy and “not a good sign for Gandhi’s India”, while also raising concerns over local governance issues in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters in Anantnag, Mufti targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said, “I think our country's policy is against it. Today, the whole world opposes Israel PM Netanyahu. The International Criminal Court has indicted him. He does not visit many countries for fear of arrest. Modi, who represents 140 crore people, goes there and hugs a criminal, meets and talks to him, I think, it is not a good sign for our country, for Gandhi's India.”

Her remarks came amid Modi’s ongoing Israel visit, which has triggered political reactions from several opposition leaders.

On local governance, the PDP chief said panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir should be conducted soon as people at the grassroots level were facing multiple challenges.