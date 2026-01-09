Mehbooba calls Mamata ‘tigress’, says she will not surrender
PDP chief recalls Banerjee confronting the agency over an alleged bid to seize TMC data ahead of the polls
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday wrapped West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in praise, hailing her as a “tigress” and a leader of rare courage who, she said, would never bow down to pressure.
Reacting to the ED searches at the Kolkata office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its director Pratik Jain, Mufti recalled the dramatic scenes that unfolded as Banerjee herself confronted the central agency, accusing it of attempting to seize the TMC’s sensitive data ahead of the state elections.
Mufti remarked that such raids, once routine in Jammu and Kashmir, have now spread across the country. She drew parallels with the period following the abrogation of Article 370, when investigative actions and detentions — including those of herself, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah — were met with silence from much of the political establishment.
“Now the entire nation is tasting what Kashmir went through,” she said, expressing hope that Banerjee’s resolve would prevail. Calling the TMC chief “very brave,” Mufti said she was confident the Bengal leader would stand her ground and fight back, refusing to surrender.
With PTI inputs
