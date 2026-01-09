Mehbooba calls Mamata ‘tigress’, says she will not surrender

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday wrapped West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in praise, hailing her as a “tigress” and a leader of rare courage who, she said, would never bow down to pressure.

Reacting to the ED searches at the Kolkata office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its director Pratik Jain, Mufti recalled the dramatic scenes that unfolded as Banerjee herself confronted the central agency, accusing it of attempting to seize the TMC’s sensitive data ahead of the state elections.