ED moves Calcutta HC after Mamata intervenes in I-PAC raid

The Enforcement Directorate’s money-laundering investigation into alleged coal smuggling took an unexpected constitutional turn on Thursday, when the central agency marched to the Calcutta High Court alleging that West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee had “misused constitutional authority” to interfere in a lawful search and seize documents from political consultancy firm I-PAC.

After drawing the attention of Justice Shubhra Ghosh, the ED obtained permission to file a case, with a hearing likely on Friday. It is an extraordinary escalation, pitting a serving chief minister’s conduct against the Centre’s financial watchdog inside a judicial forum.

The events that triggered the suit began early on Thursday morning, when the ED launched coordinated searches at ten locations — six in West Bengal and four in Delhi — under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Two Kolkata addresses became the epicentre of controversy: the Salt Lake office of I-PAC and the Loudon Street residence of its founder-director Pratik Jain. Investigators say they were looking for digital and paper records linked to alleged financial irregularities in a coal syndicate case. The ED insists no political party office was searched, that the operation had “no link to elections”, and that the exercise was entirely evidence-driven.

As officers sifted through devices and documents at Jain’s residence, Banerjee arrived without advance intimation. A short while later, she entered I-PAC’s Salt Lake office as well, flanked by senior police and administrative officers. Eyewitnesses saw her leaving with files and a laptop before departing in her official vehicle.