FIR filed to identify ‘VIPs’ in Ankita Bhandari murder case
FIR was lodged at Dehradun’s Vasant Vihar police station on a complaint by Padma Bhushan awardee and environmentalist Anil Prakash Joshi
Uttarakhand Police on Saturday registered an FIR to identify alleged “VIPs” linked to the Ankita Bhandari murder case, a day after the state government recommended a CBI probe into the matter, officials said.
The FIR was lodged at Vasant Vihar police station in Dehradun based on a complaint submitted to the director general of police by Padma Bhushan awardee and environmentalist Anil Prakash Joshi.
In his complaint, Joshi said that while those directly involved in Ankita’s murder have been convicted, allegations persist that evidence may have been concealed or destroyed. He said a fresh investigation into the possible involvement of an unidentified person, described as a “VIP,” was necessary to ensure complete justice.
Based on the complaint, police registered the case under Sections 238, 249 and 45 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Former chief minister Harish Rawat said the FIR should ideally have been filed by Ankita’s parents. In a post on social media, he said that although the complainant is a highly respected individual, it would have been better if the complaint had been lodged on behalf of Ankita’s parents. He added that the state government should summon Ankita’s father, Virendra Singh, and, with the help of social workers, prepare a complaint in accordance with his wishes.
Opposition parties, meanwhile, have reiterated their demand that any CBI investigation be conducted under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court or High Court judge.
Several political and social organisations have called for a statewide “Uttarakhand Bandh” on Sunday to press for this demand, with state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal saying the party would support the shutdown.
Garhwal inspector general of police Rajiv Swaroop said extensive security arrangements have been put in place to maintain law and order during the bandh. He also appealed to political parties and the public to refrain from sharing inflammatory content on social media.
With PTI inputs