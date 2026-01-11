FIR filed to identify ‘VIPs’ in Ankita Bhandari murder case

Uttarakhand Police on Saturday registered an FIR to identify alleged “VIPs” linked to the Ankita Bhandari murder case, a day after the state government recommended a CBI probe into the matter, officials said.

The FIR was lodged at Vasant Vihar police station in Dehradun based on a complaint submitted to the director general of police by Padma Bhushan awardee and environmentalist Anil Prakash Joshi.

In his complaint, Joshi said that while those directly involved in Ankita’s murder have been convicted, allegations persist that evidence may have been concealed or destroyed. He said a fresh investigation into the possible involvement of an unidentified person, described as a “VIP,” was necessary to ensure complete justice.

Based on the complaint, police registered the case under Sections 238, 249 and 45 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.