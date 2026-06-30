Mehbooba Mufti alleges PDP leaders placed under house arrest ahead of protest
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister accuses NC government of suppressing dissent over alleged backdoor appointments
Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that several leaders and workers of the People's Democratic Party were placed under house arrest to prevent them from protesting against the alleged "backdoor" recruitment of government employees.
In a post on X, the PDP chief accused the National Conference government of selectively using the police to curb peaceful protests while claiming it had no control over the force when questions of accountability were raised.
She alleged that the administration acted in coordination with the police whenever young people or political parties sought to protest issues such as the rationalisation of reservations or the alleged outsourcing of government jobs.
Mufti said the government's actions had exposed what she described as its "hypocrisy", claiming PDP leaders and workers across the Kashmir Valley were confined to their homes to stop a planned peaceful demonstration against the alleged outsourcing of public sector recruitment.
She also accused the government of displaying "selective helplessness", alleging that police were readily deployed by departments such as Housing, Revenue and Forest during anti-encroachment drives targeting poor and vulnerable families.
The PDP has accused the National Conference government of making backdoor appointments in several departments through private outsourcing agencies.
The allegations were rejected on Sunday by chief minister's adviser Nasir Aslam Wani, who addressed a press conference alongside ministers Sakina Ittoo and Javed Dar to defend the government's position.
Meanwhile, police prevented the PDP's protest march at Srinagar's Press Enclave on Tuesday. Party leaders and workers had gathered there as part of a planned Valley-wide protest against the alleged recruitment practices but were stopped by police before the demonstration could proceed.
With PTI inputs