Mehbooba Mufti alleges PDP leaders placed under house arrest ahead of protest

Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that several leaders and workers of the People's Democratic Party were placed under house arrest to prevent them from protesting against the alleged "backdoor" recruitment of government employees.

In a post on X, the PDP chief accused the National Conference government of selectively using the police to curb peaceful protests while claiming it had no control over the force when questions of accountability were raised.

She alleged that the administration acted in coordination with the police whenever young people or political parties sought to protest issues such as the rationalisation of reservations or the alleged outsourcing of government jobs.