416 Myanmarese military personnel entered India, keeping close watch: Army chief

About 416 Myanmarese soldiers crossed over to India in view of the situation arising out of the fighting between Myanmar's armed ethnic groups and the government forces, said Army chief general Manoj Pande on Thursday, adding that the Indian military is "closely watching" the unfolding developments.

At a press conference ahead of Army Day, Pande described the situation near the Indo-Myanmar border as "concerning", and added that some of the insurgent groups feeling the pressure in the frontier region of that country are attempting to enter Manipur.

"The situation across the Indo-Myanmar border is something that we are closely watching," he said, while officials said all 416 Myanmarese military personnel have already been repatriated.

Myanmar's anti-junta groups have reportedly taken control of several key towns and military bases near Myanmar's border with India, and the volatile situation has forced scores of Myanmarese citizens to take refuge in Mizoram.

"That (situation along the Indo-Myanmar border) has been of concern to us. You are aware of the activities of the Myanmar Army and the ethnic armed organisations and the PDF (People's Defence Forces) in the past couple of months," he said.

The army chief said about 416 Myanmarese Army personnel have crossed over to India till date, besides some civilians from that country taking shelter in Mizoram and Manipur.