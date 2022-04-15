44 children in Noida tested positive for Covid in last 7 days: CMO

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also directed city schools that the wing concerned or even the whole school must be closed down for time being if any case is reported.



Meanwhile, India on Friday reported marginal decline in fresh Covid cases, at 949 as against 1,007 infection reported on previous day. In the last 24 hours, six Covid related deaths occurred across the nation, taking the death toll to 5,21,743, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday morning.