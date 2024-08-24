4.5 lakh candidates sit for UP police constable exam under tight security

About 4.50 lakh candidates across the state appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam for over 60,000 vacant posts on Friday, 23 August amid tight security arrangements, marking the first day of a five-day exercise, officials said.

The exam was held at 1,174 centres across 67 districts of the state, and the fresh recruitment exercise is being carried out after the exams held on 17 and 18 February were cancelled following allegations of a paper leak.

"The biggest police recruitment exam in the history of Uttar Pradesh started on Friday. On the first day, the exam was conducted successfully at 1,174 examination centres in 67 districts of the state. About 4.50 lakh candidates appeared in the exam held in two shifts. All the candidates appeared in the exam after tight security and several rounds of checking," the UP Police said in a statement.

During the exam, STF, UP Police, and PAC personnel were seen at every nook and corner. Apart from this, CCTV and drone cameras were also monitored every moment. DGP Prashant Kumar also descended on the ground as he carried out inspections and on-ground security reviews.

The state police chief said that this examination will be conducted in two shifts over five days in 67 districts of the state.