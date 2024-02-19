UP Police exam: Alleged paper leak sparks uproar on social media

Following allegations of paper leaks in the Uttar Pradesh review officer and assistant review officer exams, a massive uproar erupted on social media on 17 February over the alleged leak of the Uttar Pradesh Police constable exam paper.

According to news reports, candidates who took the exam on 17 February during the second shift claimed that the paper had been leaked. Through posts on X, numerous aspirants even posted screenshots and images alleging that the UP Police constable paper was shared among aspirants.