UP Police exam: Alleged paper leak sparks uproar on social media
UPPRPB dismisses the rumours, says the board is committed to maintaining the transparency and integrity of its examinations
Following allegations of paper leaks in the Uttar Pradesh review officer and assistant review officer exams, a massive uproar erupted on social media on 17 February over the alleged leak of the Uttar Pradesh Police constable exam paper.
According to news reports, candidates who took the exam on 17 February during the second shift claimed that the paper had been leaked. Through posts on X, numerous aspirants even posted screenshots and images alleging that the UP Police constable paper was shared among aspirants.
However, in a recent statement, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has dismissed the rumours and reassured the job aspirants that there was no irregularity and the examinations were being conducted smoothly, the Economic Times reported.
"The Board is always committed to maintaining the transparency and integrity of each of its examinations. After the successful completion of the examination at the larger level, the unverified news being trended will be thoroughly verified by the Board with the help of UP Police. Candidates should be confident," UPPRPB posted on X.
As many as 244 people, who were suspected of cheating or planning to cheat in the exam, have been arrested or detained in the last three days, Mint reported.
In a post on X, UPPRPB said, "Preliminary investigation has revealed that miscreants are using Telegram's edit feature to spread confusion on social media about paper leaks for the purpose of fraud. The Board and UP Police are monitoring these cases and conducting a thorough investigation into their sources. The examination is continuing safely and smoothly."
