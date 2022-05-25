46 held for violence, additional forces rushed to Andhra town

Amid reports that the groups, which favour renaming of the district, are planning counter protests, additional forces were rushed to the violence-hit town to beef up security. Police have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC, banning meetings and rallies.



Buses coming to the town have been cancelled. Police were keeping a tight vigil on the roads leading to the town to prevent any possible protests. The mobile phone service, which was snapped to stop further spread of the violence on Tuesday, was yet to be fully restored.



Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Eluru range, Pala Raju told the local media that the police have so far registered six cases and picked up 46 persons. "We have identified many persons involved in yesterday's incidents with the help of CCTV footage and also the video recordings by the media and special branch. The process of rounding up them is on and we hope to complete it today," the DIG said.



The official said the situation was now peaceful, but the police remained alert to prevent untoward incidents and ensure peace, especially in view of the ongoing intermediate exams.



He said the police spoke to the leaders of various groups and sought their cooperation in maintaining peace. The groups were urged to solve the problem amicably through talks. He appealed to the parents to counsel their children to remain indoors and abide by the law.



Hundreds of youth had participated in the protest called by the KSS on Tuesday. While police allowed a delegation to meet the district collector and submit the representation, a large number of protesters took to the streets and resorted to violence.