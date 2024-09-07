47 roads closed in Himachal, 3 districts under risk of low flash floods

Forty-seven roads in Himachal Pradesh were closed on Saturday, 7 September, following continuous rainfall as the local MeT warned of low flash flood risk in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts.

Eighteen power and one water supply scheme have also been affected in the state, the state emergency operation centre said.

Malroan recorded the highest rainfall of 64 mm followed by Pandoh 32.5 mm, Berthin 30.4 mm, Aghar 29.8 mm, Mandi 28.7 mm, Bhatiyyat 28.4 mm, Jubbarhatti 26 mm, Bhuntar 25.7 mm, Sundernagar 18.6 mm, Poanta Sahib 13.4 mm, Dhaulakuan 13 mm, Manali 12 mm, Kufri 11.6 mm and Sarahan 11 mm.