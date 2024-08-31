Debt a legacy of BJP era: Himachal Pradesh CM on financial crisis
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accuses Modi govt of withholding Rs 9,000 crore to state, deepening financial woes
Himachal Pradesh is grappling with a severe financial crisis, and chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has squarely blamed the Modi government at the Centre for exacerbating the situation by withholding crucial funds.
Sukhu claimed that the Centre failed to release a much-needed Rs 9,000 crore, further deepening the state's financial woes.
In a significant disclosure during an Assembly session on Thursday, Sukhu highlighted the state's struggle to cope with recent natural disasters. "Himachal Pradesh received only Rs 433.70 crore as disaster relief from the Centre in 2023, while the state government had to allocate a substantial Rs 4,495.43 crore to manage the catastrophe," Sukhu stated.
The disparity in funds has left the state in a precarious financial position. Addressing concerns about mounting debt, Sukhu was unequivocal in attributing the problem to the previous BJP-led government. In an interview with journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, Sukhu reiterated, "The debt is a legacy of the BJP era."
He dismissed criticisms that the reinstatement of the old pension Scheme would further burden the state's finances, arguing that the scheme provides essential support to the most vulnerable segments of society. "We are making decisions based on financial prudence," he asserted.
In a symbolic gesture aimed at mitigating the financial strain, Sukhu announced that all state ministers, including himself, would forgo their salaries and allowances for the next two months.
"After thorough discussions in the cabinet, we have collectively decided that until the state sees significant improvement, we will not draw any salary, travel allowance, or dearness allowance for two months," the chief minister declared. He also urged all MLAs to contribute to this austerity measure.
"This is just a small step, but it carries symbolic importance," Sukhu noted, emphasising the government's commitment to addressing the state's financial challenges with integrity and responsibility.
