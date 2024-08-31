Debt a legacy of BJP era: Himachal Pradesh CM on financial crisis

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with a severe financial crisis, and chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has squarely blamed the Modi government at the Centre for exacerbating the situation by withholding crucial funds.

Sukhu claimed that the Centre failed to release a much-needed Rs 9,000 crore, further deepening the state's financial woes.

In a significant disclosure during an Assembly session on Thursday, Sukhu highlighted the state's struggle to cope with recent natural disasters. "Himachal Pradesh received only Rs 433.70 crore as disaster relief from the Centre in 2023, while the state government had to allocate a substantial Rs 4,495.43 crore to manage the catastrophe," Sukhu stated.

The disparity in funds has left the state in a precarious financial position. Addressing concerns about mounting debt, Sukhu was unequivocal in attributing the problem to the previous BJP-led government. In an interview with journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, Sukhu reiterated, "The debt is a legacy of the BJP era."