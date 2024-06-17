15 dead as goods train rams into Kanchanjungha Express in Bengal

At least 15 people were killed and around 60 others injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri on Monday, 17 June, police said.

Rescue operations are underway at the spot, about seven km from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station, and the injured passengers were being shifted to nearby hospitals.

“Five people, including the driver of Kanchenjunga Express, died on the spot while 25 were injured," additional SP Kurseong Abhishek Roy told The Indian Express, adding that the police were carrying out the rescue operation.

According to a railway official, three rear compartments were derailed under the impact of the collision from behind by the locomotive of a goods train near Rangapani station, about 7 km from New Jalpaiguri station.