15 dead as goods train rams into Kanchanjungha Express in Bengal
A railway official said three rear compartments were derailed under the impact of the collision from behind by a goods train
At least 15 people were killed and around 60 others injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri on Monday, 17 June, police said.
Rescue operations are underway at the spot, about seven km from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station, and the injured passengers were being shifted to nearby hospitals.
“Five people, including the driver of Kanchenjunga Express, died on the spot while 25 were injured," additional SP Kurseong Abhishek Roy told The Indian Express, adding that the police were carrying out the rescue operation.
According to a railway official, three rear compartments were derailed under the impact of the collision from behind by the locomotive of a goods train near Rangapani station, about 7 km from New Jalpaiguri station.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, in a post on X, said: “Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train.
“DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery and medical assistance. Action on war footing initiated.”
The divisional railway manager (DRM) of North Frontier Railway's Katihar division said the 13174 Kanchanjunga Express was bound for Sealdah from Agartala when the accident occurred.
A passenger from Agartala, who was in coach number S6 of the Kanchanjunga Express, said he felt a sudden jerk and the compartment screeched to a halt.
He also claimed that the relief and rescue operations were delayed.
"My wife, child and I somehow managed to come out of the mangled coach. We are currently stranded... The rescue operations also started quite late," the passenger told a television channel.
With PTI inputs
