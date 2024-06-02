Two loco pilots injured as goods trains collide in Punjab

Two loco pilots were injured Sunday morning, 2 June, when a stationary goods train was hit from behind by another at the Sirhind railway station in Fatehgarh Sahib, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

He said the collision caused the engine of one of them to flip over to another track and hit a passenger train.

There was no loss of life in the incident that took place near Madhopur in Sirhind but loco pilots Vikas Kumar and Himanshu Kumar were injured, the GRP official said.