Goods train derailment near Mumbai: Train operations affected, restoration work on

Officials said on Wednesday that the Western Railway has cancelled or rescheduled several trains following the derailment of a goods train at Palghar railway station in Maharashtra. Restoration work is ongoing more than 15 hours after the incident.

Seven wagons of the goods train derailed at Palghar, located around 100 km from Mumbai, at 5.08 pm on Tuesday, affecting the traffic of Mumbai-bound trains coming from Gujarat, a railway spokesperson earlier said here.

No casualties were reported.

The goods train with 43 wagons and carrying iron coils was heading to Karambeli in Gujarat from Visakhapatnam.

As per railway sources, seven wagons, including the guard's van from the rear end, derailed, and some of them fell on their sides with iron coils thrown off over the tracks.