Sabarmati-Agra Express derailment: Probe says driver overshot red signal
Four coaches of the train, which was on its way to Agra, derailed near Ajmer station on Monday. No loss of life was reported
A preliminary probe into Monday's derailment of the Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Express near Ajmer has revealed that the loco pilot overshot the red signal, after which it collided with two rear wagons of a freight train.
Four coaches of the passenger train, which was on its way to Agra, derailed near Ajmer station on Monday. No loss of life was reported in the incident.
The joint probe report, signed by seven experts, said train number 12458 (Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Express) departed from Ajmer at 12.50 am and while approaching towards Madar station, the driver overshot the red signal and the train collided with two rear wagons of a freight train which was passing through at an intersection/crossover.
Owing to this, four coaches of the train and its engine derailed, causing a huge disruption to train operations in both up/down sections for several hours. The report said no casualty or injuries were caused by the incident, though the train’s speed at the time of collision was 50 km per hour.
The loco pilot, too, admitted in his submission that before entering Madar station, he saw the first signal in double yellow position and second in single yellow.
The driver further said when he saw the third signal in the red position, he applied the emergency brake but failed to stop the train colliding with the rear end of the freight train.
According to experts, a driver, as per the norm, has to apply brakes when he gets the first signal in double yellow position as the train takes time to stop after covering about 500 to 600 m owing to its momentum.
“The first signal in double yellow position is an indication to the driver that he has to apply the brake as there is an obstruction on the track ahead. In such a situation, the next signal is kept yellow and the third one is red,” a retired loco pilot said.
He added, “The driver in his version to the joint report committee has admitted that he saw the first signal in double yellow position. But he hasn’t specified why he didn’t apply the brake then.”
Loco pilots said overshooting a red signal (also called signal passed at danger or SPAD) occurs when drivers lose focus and indulge in other activities. “Sometimes, drivers doze off too from fatigue and SPAD occurs. There are cases in which mental stress or family issues bog their minds so much that they miss signals,” a loco pilot said, requesting anonymity.
“Though the assistant loco pilot’s job is to alert the loco pilot about all these things, sometimes SPAD happens despite that when drivers become absent-minded,” he added.
The SPAD report in this case suggests that the driver was living alone away from his family.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines