Fault in tracks likely cause for North East Express derailment: initial probe

A fault in the tracks was the possible cause of derailment of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express in Bihar, in which four people were killed and several injured, sources said on Thursday, citing a preliminary investigation report.

The report, signed by six railway officials including the driver of the ill-fated train, stated, "It seems that derailment occurred due to fault in tracks," and estimated the financial damage from the accident to be more than Rs 52 crore.

The locomotive pilot was partially injured and his assistant suffered serious injuries in the accident on Wednesday night.

The report also contained a statement by the loco pilot, who said the train passed Raghunathpur station, near which the accident occurred, at a speed of 128 km per hour, but soon after crossing the station section, it suffered a severe jolt in the rear end, with excessive vibration.