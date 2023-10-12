Fault in tracks likely cause for North East Express derailment: initial probe
While at least four passengers died, the locomotive pilot was partially injured and his assistant suffered serious injuries in the accident
A fault in the tracks was the possible cause of derailment of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express in Bihar, in which four people were killed and several injured, sources said on Thursday, citing a preliminary investigation report.
The report, signed by six railway officials including the driver of the ill-fated train, stated, "It seems that derailment occurred due to fault in tracks," and estimated the financial damage from the accident to be more than Rs 52 crore.
The locomotive pilot was partially injured and his assistant suffered serious injuries in the accident on Wednesday night.
The report also contained a statement by the loco pilot, who said the train passed Raghunathpur station, near which the accident occurred, at a speed of 128 km per hour, but soon after crossing the station section, it suffered a severe jolt in the rear end, with excessive vibration.
As a result of the vibration and the jolt, the brake pipe pressure dropped suddenly and the train derailed at 9.52 pm, the preliminary report quoted the pilot as saying.
It also quoted a gateman and a pointsman at Raghunathpur station as saying that they saw sparks coming from near the wheels of the train.
The report added that a breath analyser test of the pilot and his assistant to check for the presence of alcohol in their blood proved negative.
At least four people died and several were injured when the 12506 North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday night.
