Bihar train accident : Bodies of two victims being taken by road to Assam

Bodies of a woman and her daughter, two of the four dead in the derailment of the North East Express near Raghunathpur in Bihar, are being brought in an ambulance to their home in Tinsukia district in Assam, a railway official said on Thursday.

The two are 37-year-old Usha Bhandari and her eight-year-old daughter Akriti, Northeast Frontier Railway public relations officer Dipak Deka told PTI.

The woman was travelling with her husband Deepak Bhandari and twin daughters from Delhi to her paternal home at Sadiya in Assam's Tinsukia district. While she and one of the daughters died in the accident, her husband and other daughter escaped unhurt.