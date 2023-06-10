Odisha train accident survivors show post-traumatic stress disorder: Doctors

Another young man, who lost his close friend, often wakes up from sleep calling out his friend's name, another doctor said, adding that some patients are just staring at the wall.



Of the 105 patients being treated at the hospital, three have completely lost their legs, while others have broken their legs and limbs and some have sustained injury on their spinal cord.



"These patients cry on seeing their condition while some other laugh hysterically," another doctor said, adding that these symptoms can be cured with time.



Claiming that all the patients are stable, Dr Mahapatra said he is optimistic that each survivor will recover from the mental stress, while adding that some other sensitive patients may require some more time than others.