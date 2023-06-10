Odisha Train Tragedy: Only small number of passengers opted for insurance cover

An industry official said the two insurers get an equal number of policies while the passengers book their tickets through the IRCTC portal. However, the number of passengers covered under a policy/ticket would differ.



"Even though they would like to have an insurance cover, not many passengers while booking a Tatkal train ticket on the IRCTC portal will be inclined to click on the insurance cover box as their main goal to reserve a ticket as every second counts during that time," the insurance official said.



Further if all the train passengers are offered the travel insurance cover then the premium amount will further come down from 35 paise.