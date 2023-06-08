Nepal couple reunites with teenage son four days after Odisha train crash

Meanwhile, Ramanand, who is admitted in SCB Medical College, regained consciousness and identified his parents who were giving a statement to a local news channel, sources said.



With the help of officials of the medical colleges, Ramanand was reunited with his parents.



"Emotional moment for us that a 15-year-boy from Nepal Ramanand Paswan who was a victim of Baleswar Train tragedy got his parents miraculously. He is indeed from Nepal and most of the information he shared was correct. Our help desk contacted and arranged for them to come," the SCB Medical College said in a tweet.



The medical college staff has also reunited a newly-wedded couple, who got separated after the train accident. Both were injured in the mishap and separated in the evening. Now, both are reunited at the medical college, said the source.