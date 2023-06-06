Odisha govt revises train accident death toll to 288

The remaining 83 bodies were kept at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and other hospitals for identification, he said.



"We have received many queries on the helpline numbers released by the government. We are optimistic that all bodies will be identified," Jena said.



He said the state government was bearing the cost of treatment of the injured, and transportation of bodies to respective destinations.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs 1.95 crore for ex-gratia payment to the families of 39 deceased persons from Odisha.



According to the government, Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of each deceased persons as ex-gratia. The money was being provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also a former Railway Minister, questioned the figures, stating that 61 people from her state have died and 182 others are still missing.

With PTI inputs