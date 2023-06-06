Odisha train tragedy: Congress poses three questions to Modi govt on CBI probe

The Congress once again attacked the Modi government for recommending a CBI probe into the Odisha train tragedy.

Accusing the Modi government of shifting the focus away from its "failures" by bringing in new conspiracy theories, Congress posed three questions to the Centre on the CBI probe into Odisha's triple train tragedy.



Addressing a press conference at Congress headquarters on Tuesday, spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said: "Instead of finding out what caused this grave accident, the government is now spinning conspiracy theories and shifting the focus away from the issue of safety. Once again the Modi government is shifting the focus away from its own 'failures'."

Saying that Railway experts should probe the Balasore train tragedy and the Centre must not involve any of the central probe agency to divert attention from the incident, Shrinate posed three questions :