CBI, NIA failed to identify culprits for train accidents in 2010 and 2016

Even as a CBI team arrived on Tuesday at the Balasore train accident site in Odisha to investigate ‘criminality’ involved in what the government suspects to be sabotage, controversy over the decision has refused to die down; not the least because neither the CBI nor NIA has much expertise or experience in investigating train accidents. At least two cases handed over to the two central agencies have reached a dead end.

The Gyaneshwari Express accident in 2010 and the Indore-Patna Express accident in 2016 both resulted in the death of 150 passengers. While the CBI was asked to investigate the first, the NIA was handed over the investigation in 2016 after the Prime Minister spoke of a ‘conspiracy’ that led to the accident.